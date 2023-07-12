Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,018,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $132.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.88.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

