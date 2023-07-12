Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

