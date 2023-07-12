Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

