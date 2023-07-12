Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

