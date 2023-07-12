Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $166,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

