Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 331,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies
In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
