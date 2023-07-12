Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 331,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.