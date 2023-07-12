Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERTH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $60.91.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

