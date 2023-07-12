Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.