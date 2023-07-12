Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.9 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.