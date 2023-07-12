Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 4,923 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 209.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.9 %

CMP stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.86%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.