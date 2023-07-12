Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGNG stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Aging Population ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

