Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

