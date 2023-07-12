Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 412 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

