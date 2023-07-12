VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

