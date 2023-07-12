Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.651 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

