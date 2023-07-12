Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTI stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.