Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.1% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 137,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

