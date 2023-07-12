Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.