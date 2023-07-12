Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.04

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 130677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $3,129,292.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,302,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,394,748.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,302,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,394,748.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,442,318 shares of company stock valued at $77,204,483 in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.