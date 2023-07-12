Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.47 and its 200-day moving average is $225.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

