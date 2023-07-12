Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
