Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.