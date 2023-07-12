Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $240.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

