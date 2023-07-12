WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $234.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev acquired 224 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

