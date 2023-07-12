WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $234.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

Institutional Trading of WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

