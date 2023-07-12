Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.20

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.20 and last traded at $70.68, with a volume of 81717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

