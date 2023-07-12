WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.28

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.28 and last traded at $179.86, with a volume of 47831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WESCO International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.