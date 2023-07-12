WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stake Lowered by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,015,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSFS opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

