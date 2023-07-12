Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average of $149.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

