ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,011 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

