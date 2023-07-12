ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

