ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

HON stock opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

