ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

