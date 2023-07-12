ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $398.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $400.08. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

