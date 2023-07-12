ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $504.74 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.39.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

