ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,508,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77,704 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

GPN stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -230.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

