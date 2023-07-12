ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

