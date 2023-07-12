ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $397.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $398.46.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

