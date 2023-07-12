ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $300.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.01. The firm has a market cap of $764.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

