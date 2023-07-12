ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $159,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

