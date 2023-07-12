ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $552,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2,508.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

