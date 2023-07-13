100 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $346.06 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $354.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

