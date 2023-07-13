A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Handelsbanken began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

