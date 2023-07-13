AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average of $149.46.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

