Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

