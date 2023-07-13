Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5,248.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.1% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

