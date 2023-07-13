Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

