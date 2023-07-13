Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $138.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

WMS stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

