Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAVVF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.90. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.40.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.