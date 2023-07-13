Adviser Investments LLC Has $13.97 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Shares of V stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $243.95. The company has a market cap of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

