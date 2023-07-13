Advisor Resource Council Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.37. The company has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

